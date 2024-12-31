One man dead, another injured after reported shooting, stabbing: Toronto police

TORONTO — Toronto police say a man is dead and another was seriously injured after reports of a shooting and stabbing in the city’s west end last night.

Police say they were called to Old Weston Road and Rockwell Avenue at around 11:45 p.m. following reports that someone had been shot and stabbed.

They say when officers arrived to the scene, they found two victims.

Police say one man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while another man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately provide further details.

They say their homicide unit has been notified.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.