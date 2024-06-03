One man dead, four injured after shooting outside Toronto high school

TORONTO — One man was killed and four others were injured after suspects allegedly shot at a group of men gathered in a high school parking lot after a weekend soccer game, police said Monday.

Police described the late-night attack as sudden and one-sided but said it was too early to confirm if it was random.

Police said Sunday night’s shooting came within a roughly 24-hour span of two others nearby that they described as random, which had injured a 20-year-old and 14-year-old boy.

“It’s very disturbing. I think there isn’t anyone in this room or this community that isn’t outraged,” Supt. Ron Taverner told a news conference on Monday, saying police would set up a command post in the area.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the North Albion Collegiate Institute parking lot shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a group of 15 to 20 men had gathered to socialize after playing a game of soccer earlier in the day.

Det. Sgt. Phillip Cambell said the whole scene unfolded in “a fraction of a minute.”

He said police believe two suspects in a dark pickup pulled up by the group, got out of the vehicle and started shooting. He described the shooting as “one-sided” and said he did not believe there was any exchange between the suspects and victims.

“From what I understand, it’s just a group of men that were gathering after playing soccer in the afternoon. Really just socializing, enjoying the fresh air,” he said.

The five men who were shot were in their 40s to 60s. A 61-year-old man has since died and the other four remained in hospital Monday, including one who police said had serious, life-altering injuries.

Campbell said it was too early to say whether the shooting was random or if any of the victims had been targeted.

The Toronto District School Board closed North Albion Collegiate Institute on Monday as police investigated.

Taverner said police would increase the presence of officers in the area after the trio of weekend shootings.

“We have extra patrols in areas, but we’re certainly trying to target areas where this type of gun violence is taking place,” he said.

Less than two kilometres from the scene of Sunday night’s shooting, Taverner said a 20-year-old man, who he described as “totally innocent,” was shot and injured in the 1800 block of Martin Grove Road on Saturday night.

Hours after that, at around 2:40 a.m Sunday near Martin Grove and Rich Grove Road, Taverner said a 14-year-old year boy was “randomly shot” while walking out of an apartment building.

“This is very, very concerning to us and obviously the community,” Taverner said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.