September 17, 2024 — Changed at 19 h 40 min on September 17, 2024
The Canadian Press
One man dead in Ontario Place industrial accident: police

TORONTO — One man is dead after an industrial accident at Ontario Place, police said Tuesday.

Toronto police officers responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to reports that a person was injured by construction equipment at the waterfront.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The province’s labour ministry said the worker died as a result of equipment flipping over.

The ministry said the employer, Matthews Equipment Ltd./Herc Rentals, was issued two requirements, but it did not provide details.

Ontario Place is set to be redeveloped under a controversial provincial plan that includes a new privately owned spa and a relocated Ontario Science Centre.

A spokesperson for Therme Group, the company behind the spa project, said their on-site work has not yet begun.

The labour ministry is investigating.

Labour Minister David Piccini said his thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, and it would be inappropriate at this stage to comment further.

“They have to do the investigation,” he said on Tuesday.

“The family deserves it. The workplace deserves it. And then I’ll be reviewing, as we do, with our chief prevention officer … to make sure we take steps to make sure Ontario’s a safe place to work.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

