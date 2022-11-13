One man dead, police investigating after Toronto shooting

November 13, 2022 at 0 h 27 min
The Canadian Press

Toronto police say one man is dead and homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting in the city’s northeast. 

Police say officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of unknown trouble near the intersection of Midland Avenue and Passmore Avenue.

When police arrived, they say officers found a man with gunshot wounds. 

Police say the man died at the scene. 

They say there will be an elevated police presence in the area as the homicide unit investigates. 

Police say there are no reports of other injuries. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2022. 

