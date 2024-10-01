One man dead, two injured after shots fired in Mississauga, Ont., break-in: police

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say one man is dead and two others were injured after shots were fired during a break-in at a home in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel regional police say they responded to a call around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday near Joan Drive and Central Parkway.

Police say it’s believed three suspects broke into the house and an altercation took place before shots were fired.

Investigators say they believe the man who died was shot, while the other two injured men were not.

Police say those two men were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately offer any description of the three suspects who they say fled the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.