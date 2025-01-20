One person dead after car submerged in water at Ashbridges Bay in Toronto

Toronto police say one person has died after a vehicle went into the water at Ashbridges Bay in Toronto on Sunday night.

Police say emergency crews responded at 9:30 p.m. to an area south of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Lower Coxwell Avenue for reports of a vehicle submerged in the lake.

They say officers found one person outside the vehicle and one person inside it when they arrived on scene.

Police say a female was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and pronounced dead there.

They say a male was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say four responding officers were also taken to hospital after water exposure and were later released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.