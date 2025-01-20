One person dead after car submerged in water at Ashbridges Bay in Toronto

January 20, 2025 at 16 h 01 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
One person dead after car submerged in water at Ashbridges Bay in Toronto

Toronto police say one person has died after a vehicle went into the water at Ashbridges Bay in Toronto on Sunday night.

Police say emergency crews responded at 9:30 p.m. to an area south of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Lower Coxwell Avenue for reports of a vehicle submerged in the lake.

They say officers found one person outside the vehicle and one person inside it when they arrived on scene.

Police say a female was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and pronounced dead there.

They say a male was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say four responding officers were also taken to hospital after water exposure and were later released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canadian business leaders wait for news on tariff threats ahead of Trump inauguration
Ontario News

Canadian business leaders wait for news on tariff threats ahead of Trump inauguration

TORONTO — Canadian business leaders are waiting anxiously to find out whether the sweeping tariffs…