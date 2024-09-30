One person dead after morning shooting in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood

September 30, 2024 at 14 h 52 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto police say one person is dead after being shot in the northwestern part of the city on Monday morning.

Police say officers were called to the scene in the Weston neighbourhood just before 7:30 a.m.

They say they found the male shooting victim on the northwest corner of the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West intersection.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not identified him or indicated his age.

Police say officers are investigating and anyone with information should contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2024.

