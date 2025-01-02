One person dead, one missing after going through ice in northern Ontario: OPP

TEMISKAMING SHORES, Ont. — Search efforts continued Thursday for one of two people seen going through the ice in the northern Ontario community of Temiskaming Shores over the weekend, police said.

Ontario Provincial Police said someone reported seeing two people go through the ice at Pete’s Dam Park on Sunday afternoon, setting off a search that involved emergency response as well as underwater search and recovery units.

One person was found dead on New Year’s Day, police said. OPP said they do not publicly identify victims of accidental deaths but said the person who was found was the younger of the pair.

An online fundraiser on behalf of relatives said the two are a father and daughter.

OPP spokesman Const. Martin Thibault said high currents and large amounts of rain have made the search particularly challenging.

Police are asking people to avoid the area during the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service have been called in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2025.