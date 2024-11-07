One person dead, two injured after pit collapses in Toronto during sewer pipe repair

TORONTO — Police say one man is dead and two others are injured after a pit collapsed during sewer pipe repairs in Toronto.

Toronto police say the men were fixing a sewage pipe when the pit collapsed on them.

Police say it happened at around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday near Bayview Avenue and Ruddington Avenue in the city’s north end.

Toronto police, paramedics and emergency crew are on the scene.

Police say the two people injured in the pit collapse are recovering in hospital.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.