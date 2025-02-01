One person dead, two injured after Thunder Bay, Ont., encampment fire

Officials say one person is dead and two people were sent to hospital after a tent caught on fire at a Thunder Bay homeless encampment earlier this week.

A spokesperson with Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal says investigators are working to determine the cause and circumstances of Wednesday’s fire.

They did not provide any further details about the person who died or the two people who were injured.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue says firefighters responded to an encampment at Kam River Park shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Deputy fire chief Martin Hynna says firefighters put out a fire contained to one tent.

The fire marshal’s office says the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2025.