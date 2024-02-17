One person hurt, six youths arrested after stabbing at Square One mall in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — One person has been sent to hospital after a stabbing at a mall west of Toronto.

Const. Tyler Bell-Morena of Peel Regional Police says six people under the age of 18 were arrested after an altercation at Square One in Mississauga.

Bell-Morena says it appears they were trying to rob the victim.

He says the victim’s injuries are serious but are not believed to be life-threatening.

He adds that there is no further threat to public safety.

Police are appealing for anyone who was at the mall or has footage of the incident to come forward.

