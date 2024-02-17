One person hurt, six youths arrested after stabbing at Square One mall in Mississauga

February 17, 2024 at 3 h 45 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
One person hurt, six youths arrested after stabbing at Square One mall in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — One person has been sent to hospital after a stabbing at a mall west of Toronto.

Const. Tyler Bell-Morena of Peel Regional Police says six people under the age of 18 were arrested after an altercation at Square One in Mississauga.

Bell-Morena says it appears they were trying to rob the victim.

He says the victim’s injuries are serious but are not believed to be life-threatening.

He adds that there is no further threat to public safety.

Police are appealing for anyone who was at the mall or has footage of the incident to come forward. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Kieron Walton scores hat trick as Wolves defeat Spirit 6-3

SUDBURY, Ont. — Kieron Walton scored a hat trick as the Sudbury Wolves defeated the Saginaw Spirit…

House committee tells Loblaw and Walmart to sign grocery code or risk legislation
Ontario News

House committee tells Loblaw and Walmart to sign grocery code or risk legislation

TORONTO — The House of Commons committee studying food prices is urging Loblaw and Walmart to sign…