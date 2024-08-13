One person injured after shooting in a home in Caledon, Ont.

Police are investigating after a person was shot in a home in Caledon on Sunday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to a home on Castlederg Sideroad shortly before 12 a.m. for a shooting.

They say one person was located at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the injured person was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not released more information about the condition of the person.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.