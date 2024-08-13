One person injured after shooting in a home in Caledon, Ont.

August 13, 2024 at 15 h 28 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
One person injured after shooting in a home in Caledon, Ont.

Police are investigating after a person was shot in a home in Caledon on Sunday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to a home on Castlederg Sideroad shortly before 12 a.m. for a shooting.

They say one person was located at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the injured person was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not released more information about the condition of the person.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario Teachers’ posts 4.2% net return for first six months of 2024
Ontario News

Ontario Teachers’ posts 4.2% net return for first six months of 2024

TORONTO — The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board says it earned a net return of 4.2 per cent for…