One person ‘unaccounted for’ after golf cart enters pond in GTA: police

July 11, 2022 at 19 h 38 min
The Canadian Press

Police in York Region say they’ve received reports that a man is missing after a golf cart went into a pond in Richmond Hill, Ont. 

Const. Maniva Armstrong says officers were called to DiamondBack Golf Club around noon Monday for a report of “a golf cart going into a pond and a possible injured male party.” 

Fire crews attempted underwater recovery efforts, but police say they were not successful. 

Armstrong says police believe there may be one adult victim in the water, but this has not yet been confirmed. 

The York Regional Police’s marine unit has been called in to assist with the investigation. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022. 

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

