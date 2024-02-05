Onex invests in engineering and technical staffing firm Morson Group

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Onex Corp. has announced a deal to invest in Morson Group, an engineering and technical staffing firm based in the United Kingdom.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The majority investment in Morson, which has operations in the United Kingdom, United States, Italy, Canada and Australia, was done though the firm’s Onex Partners V fund.

Onex says the investment was made alongside the founding family CEO Ged Mason and members of the management team.

Mason will continue as CEO.

Morson employs over 1,500 people in more than 60 locations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ONEX)

