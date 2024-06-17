Ont. heat wave to make parts of the province feel like 45 degrees: Environment Canada

June 16, 2024 at 22 h 34 min
The Canadian Press
Residents in much of Ontario are bracing for the first major heat wave of the year this week, with Environment Canada forecasting scorching temperatures that could feel like 45 C in parts of the province.

The agency has issued a heat warning for an area that spans London to Ottawa, stretching up to Sault Ste. Marie and as far north as Fort Albany.

The Greater Toronto Area and other southern parts of the province will see temperatures soar to 35 C starting Monday.

Environment Canada warns the humidity will make it feel more like 40 to 45 C.

The weather agency says there will be little relief overnight, with temperatures remaining around 20 degrees or higher, and humidex values of up to 35 in parts of southern Ontario.

Much of southern Quebec is also under a special weather statement, as the warm air is set to move eastward later in the week.

Environment Canada warns hot, humid air can also worsen air quality.

It notes the health risks associated with heat illness are greater for older adults, infants and young children and other vulnerable groups.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2024

