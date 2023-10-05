Ontario adds $5M in funding to Student Nutrition Program

October 5, 2023 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on October 5, 2023
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ontario adds $5M in funding to Student Nutrition Program

TORONTO — Ontario is adding $5 million in funding to the Student Nutrition Program, which provides free snacks and meals to kids in schools.

Children, Community and Social Services Minister Michael Parsa says proper nutrition is an important foundation for academic success and the new funding brings the program total to $38 million.

The government is also launching a fundraising campaign with organizations such as the Breakfast Club of Canada and the Grocery Foundation to raise an additional $5 million for the Student Nutrition Program.

The program funds 14 agencies across the province that work with other community groups to run breakfast, snack and lunch programs in about 4,500 schools.

The transition binder prepared for Parsa when he took over as minister in March said that the organizations were finding it “increasingly difficult” to fundraise to support program costs, exacerbated by the pandemic, supply chain challenges and the rising cost of food.

Catherine Parsonage, the co-chair of Student Nutrition Ontario, says that it has also been difficult to secure donations and volunteers at the local level, and the $5 million from the government comes at a good time.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says inflation in food prices makes the investment an especially important one.

“We appreciate costs are rising, which is why we are stepping up to increase funding to ensure every student in need can access healthy food in their community,” he said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Advocates, teacher unions call for free school breakfast, lunch for Ontario students
Ontario News

Advocates, teacher unions call for free school breakfast, lunch for Ontario students

TORONTO — Advocacy groups, teachers' unions and food banks are calling on the Ontario government to…

TDSB says 323 students involved in violence so far this school year
Ontario News

TDSB says 323 students involved in violence so far this school year

TORONTO — More than 300 students have been involved in violence on school property so far this academic…

Ontario schools in wealthier, urban areas see more access to extracurriculars: report
Ontario News

Ontario schools in wealthier, urban areas see more access to extracurriculars: report

TORONTO — As most Ontario students returned to classrooms Tuesday, a new report said students at schools…