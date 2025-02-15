Ontario braces for another bout of disruptive snowfall rivalling this week’s storm

Parts of Ontario still digging out from their snowiest storm in nearly two years are bracing for another round of winter weather set to rival what they just endured.

Environment Canada says Saturday could see five to 10 centimetres of snow dumped across southern and eastern Ontario, with freezing rain possible in some areas overnight.

Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says a second burst of snow will arrive Sunday and bring up to another 20 centimetres.

Crews in Toronto and Ottawa are still clearing roads and sidewalks after both cities experienced their highest single-day snowfall totals since March 2023.

Toronto officials say they ticketed 1,500 vehicles and towed 10 others parked illegally along snow removal routes.

Elsewhere, Canada Post says it has suspended delivery for Orillia and Midland due to snow and inclement weather.

As the low-pressure system exits the province by Monday morning, it’s expected to usher in colder air from the northwest and bring localized lake-effect snow squalls southeast of Georgian Bay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.