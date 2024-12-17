Ontario building new base, buying 2 planes for Ornge air ambulance

TORONTO — Ontario is investing $93 million to build a new base and buy new planes for Ornge, the province’s air ambulance organization.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the new hangar will be built at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport northeast of Barrie, Ont.

She says the two new “special mission aircraft” will be able to travel farther without the need to refuel.

That will allow for four long-distance transports per day rather than two with its current fleet.

Ornge CEO Dr. Homer Tien says the bigger, faster planes will be able to handle critically ill and injured patients, but can be configured to transport multiple patients or cargo.

Ornge responds to emergencies in far-flung places, transports patients between facilities and supports health care in northern and rural Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.