Ontario college faculty in legal strike position as of Jan. 4: union

December 18, 2024 — Changed at 17 h 42 min on December 18, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ontario college faculty in legal strike position as of Jan. 4: union

The union representing Ontario’s college faculties says it will be in a legal strike position as of Jan. 4., after saying there’s been no real progress in contract negotiations.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union had requested and received a no-board report from Ontario’s Labour Ministry, which is a formal notice that a board of conciliation won’t be appointed in the labour negotiations.

The union said last week that mediation with the colleges’ bargaining agents in early December was unsuccessful and raised concerns about potential erosion of working conditions, job security and quality of education.

OPSEU would have to provide five days’ notice before embarking on a strike.

The College Employer Council, the bargaining agent for Ontario’s 24 public colleges, says it continues to bargain in good faith and has asked OPSEU to reconsider its current demands.

The CEC says those demands will increase academic costs amid colleges’ financial losses due to declining enrolment and government policy changes.

Ontario’s colleges and universities have said that the federal government’s cap on international students is taking a toll on the higher education sector as some schools face growing deficits, layoffs and program cuts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

BlueTriton’s exit from Ontario shows the effectiveness of bottled water opposition movements

This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news,…

Ontario bill aimed at ending homeless encampments to stiffen trespass, drug penalties
Ontario News

Ontario bill aimed at ending homeless encampments to stiffen trespass, drug penalties

TORONTO — Ontario legislation aimed at helping municipalities clear homeless encampments out of public…

Will he or won’t he? Signs that Ford may call an early Ontario election stack up
Ontario News

Will he or won’t he? Signs that Ford may call an early Ontario election stack up

TORONTO — Inside Ontario's legislature, the halls are decked, the sounds of children’s choirs singing…