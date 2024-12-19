Ontario college faculty in legal strike position as of Jan. 4: union

The union representing Ontario’s college faculties says it will be in a legal strike position as of Jan. 4., after saying there’s been no real progress in contract negotiations.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union had requested and received a no-board report from Ontario’s Labour Ministry, which is a formal notice that a board of conciliation won’t be appointed in the labour negotiations.

The union said last week that mediation with the colleges’ bargaining agents in early December was unsuccessful and raised concerns about potential erosion of working conditions, job security and quality of education.

OPSEU would have to provide five days’ notice before embarking on a strike.

The College Employer Council, the bargaining agent for Ontario’s 24 public colleges, says it continues to bargain in good faith and has asked OPSEU to reconsider its current demands.

The CEC says those demands will increase academic costs amid colleges’ financial losses due to declining enrolment and government policy changes.

Ontario’s colleges and universities have said that the federal government’s cap on international students is taking a toll on the higher education sector as some schools face growing deficits, layoffs and program cuts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024.