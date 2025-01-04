Ontario college faculty union gives five days’ notice of labour action

The union representing Ontario’s college faculties says it could begin some form of labour action next Thursday.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union will be in a legal strike position as of Saturday but has to give five days’ notice before embarking on a strike.

OPSEU said it gave the necessary notice Friday.

The union said it will meet with the College Employer Council, the bargaining agent for Ontario’s 24 public colleges, for non-binding mediation on Monday and Tuesday, and remains committed to “bargaining productively.”

But it said that unless an agreement is reached in mediation, it seems unlikely that a deal that would protect its members could come without “the urgency of labour action.”

The union said two weeks ago that no real progress had been achieved in contract negotiations, and that mediation in early December raised concerns about the possible deterioration of work conditions, job security and quality of education.

Graham Lloyd, the council’s CEO, said Friday he’s disappointed the union chose to give notice just days before mediation was set to resume.

“We urge OPSEU to enter mediation … with more realistic demands so that we can get a deal and avoid an unnecessary strike,” he said in a statement.

The CEC said the union’s demands would raise academic costs at a time when institutions are grappling with financial instability.

