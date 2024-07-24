Ontario considering expanding pharmacists’ powers to treat more common ailments

TORONTO — Ontario is looking to expand the responsibilities of pharmacists to allow them to treat more illnesses.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the province is consulting with the industry on treating 14 more common ailments such as a sore throat, shingles and some sleep disorders.

Jones says the government is also looking at allowing pharmacists to order and perform tests for strep throat, and to administer additional vaccines for tetanus, diphtheria, pneumococcal, and shingles.

The province is also considering giving pharmacy technicians the power to administer vaccines for hepatitis, rabies and meningitis.

Jones says the changes are being contemplated in an effort to ease the burden on family doctors and hospitals, and to give patients more access to health care.

The province expanded pharmacists’ scope of practice in 2023 by allowing them to treat and prescribe medication for 19 ailments including pink eye, cold sores and urinary tract infections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.