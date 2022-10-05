Ontario court approves Laurentian University’s restructuring plan

October 5, 2022 — Changed at 14 h 40 min on October 5, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Ontario court approves Laurentian University’s restructuring plan

SUDBURY, Ont. — Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice has approved Laurentian University’s restructuring plan as the school looks to emerge from creditor protection.

The Sudbury, Ont., university says the court’s approval Wednesday means it is now “weeks away” from being able to implement its plan to financially restructure.

The school says the implementation will mean it has successfully emerged from restructuring as a financially sustainable university.

The university’s creditors voted to approve the institution’s plan to allow it to financially restructure in September.

A report earlier this year on Laurentian’s situation from Ontario’s auditor general Bonnie Lysyk said that the university could have avoided creditor protection if it was more upfront with government about its financial struggles, which Lysyk blamed on “its pursuit of poorly considered capital investments.”

The northern Ontario university filed for creditor protection in early 2021, citing long-term debts and lower revenue as a result of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

CFL interceptions leader Peters set to return to Argonauts secondary
Ontario News

CFL interceptions leader Peters set to return to Argonauts secondary

TORONTO — Being out one week was one week too much for cornerback Jamal Peters. Peters, who leads the…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,235.09, down…