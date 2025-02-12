Ontario court lifts voting and standstill restrictions on Simpson Oil at Parkland

February 11, 2025 at 19 h 21 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ontario court lifts voting and standstill restrictions on Simpson Oil at Parkland

CALGARY — Parkland Corp. says its largest shareholder is no longer bound by the voting and standstill restrictions that were part of a governance agreement between the two.

The Calgary-based company says an Ontario Superior Court decision lifted the limitations on Simpson Oil Ltd., which owns a roughly 20 per cent stake in Parkland.

Simpson sued last year to overturn the restrictions which prevented it from voting against the Parkland board or any of its recommendations, provided its ownership in the company was above five per cent. It also prohibited Simpson Oil from soliciting or making its own bid for the company.

Parkland says it remains focused on acting in the best interests of all shareholders to maximize value and executing its long-term strategy.

The Ontario court decision is the latest in a long-running dispute between Parkland and Simpson, which has also called on Parkland to conduct a strategic review that would include the consideration of a possible sale of the company.

Shares in Parkland were up $3.17 at $36.67 in afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PKI)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Leger poll: Carney as leader would have Liberals tied with Conservatives
Ontario News

Leger poll: Carney as leader would have Liberals tied with Conservatives

OTTAWA — A new poll suggests that if Mark Carney wins the Liberal leadership race, he would erase the…