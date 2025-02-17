Ontario election 2025: Here’s how to cast your vote on or before Feb. 27

February 17, 2025 at 15 h 43 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ontario election 2025: Here’s how to cast your vote on or before Feb. 27

Ontario’s snap election is set for Feb. 27. Here’s what you need to know about casting a ballot.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO VOTE?

Residents of Ontario who are Canadian citizens and 18 or older can vote.

WHAT DO I NEED TO VOTE?

Those who are not already registered must add or update their information at registertovoteon.ca to receive a voter information card before election day. Elections Ontario says the cards with information about your riding and assigned voting locations will be in the mail this week, from Monday to Saturday.

You must bring your voter card and one piece of identification that shows your name when you go to vote.

If you don’t receive a voter card, you can still cast a ballot by bringing a piece of ID that shows both your name and home address to the polling station. Elections Ontario says photo ID is not required.

HOW DO I VOTE IN ADVANCE OR BY MAIL?

If you need to vote by mail, you must apply online before 6 p.m. ET on Friday to receive a voting kit. For your mail-in vote to be counted, Elections Ontario must receive a completed kit by 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 27.

You can vote in person at your local election office up until 6 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Voters can also head to advance polls in their electoral districts from Thursday to Saturday. Locations will be listed on the Elections Ontario website. The website also has information for those who may be eligible to vote from home or a hospital under certain circumstances.

HOW DO I VOTE ON ELECTION DAY?

You can cast a ballot at your assigned polling station from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Housing starts up 3% in January, but trade risks add ‘significant uncertainty’: CMHC
Ontario News

Housing starts up 3% in January, but trade risks add ‘significant uncertainty’: CMHC

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in January rose three per cent…