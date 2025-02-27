Ontario election 2025: Here’s how to cast your vote

February 27, 2025 at 9 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
Ontario’s snap election is today. Here’s what you need to know about casting a ballot.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO VOTE?

Residents of Ontario who are Canadian citizens and 18 or older can vote.

WHAT DO I NEED TO VOTE?

If you haven’t already voted in advance of election day, you can bring your voter card and one piece of identification to your designated polling station.

If you haven’t received your voter card in the mail, don’t fret. You can still cast a ballot by bringing a piece of ID that shows both your name and home address to the polling station.

Elections Ontario says photo ID is not required.

HOW DO I VOTE?

You can cast a ballot at your assigned polling station from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m ET.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.

