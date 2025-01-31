Ontario election 2025: Party leaders to make stops in Toronto area, Niagara region

The third day of the provincial election campaign will see party leaders in and around Toronto and southwestern Ontario.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will make stops in Hamilton before an announcement in Niagara Falls, Ont.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles will make a stop in Windsor, Ont., Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will make an announcement in Toronto, and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be in Chesley, Ont.

Leaders have started to define their pitches to Ontarians in the first few days of the campaign.

Ford sees himself as the best person to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump and the economic havoc he has threatened to wreak on Ontario.

Crombie is focusing her early pitch to voters on improving health care, while Stiles is positioning herself as the woman to stand up for workers in the face of Trump.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2025.