Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Friday, Feb. 14

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Friday, Feb. 14:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

North Bay: Ford scheduled to participate in a leaders’ debate at Canadore College at 1 p.m.

—

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

North Bay: Stiles is set to make a campaign stop at a local office of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union at 10:30 a.m. She is then scheduled to participate in the leaders’ debate at 1 p.m.

Thunder Bay: Stiles will go to the Scotties Curling Tournament at 7:40 p.m. She will then make another local campaign stop at 10 p.m.

—

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

North Bay: Crombie is set to participate in the leaders’ debate at 1 p.m.

—

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

North Bay: Schreiner is set to participate in the leaders’ debate at 1 p.m.

South River: Schreiner will tour a local farm around 5 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2025.