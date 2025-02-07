Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Friday, Feb. 7

February 7, 2025 at 9 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Friday, Feb. 7:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Toronto: Ford is set to make an announcement in Scarborough at 11 a.m. He will also visit workers’ unions in Etobicoke and North York.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Sault Ste. Marie: Stiles is set to make a health-care announcement at 10 a.m. She will then virtually attend the Ontario Big City Mayors’ meeting at 11:20 a.m., before going to the Bon Soo Winter Carnival at 5 p.m.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Thunder Bay: Crombie is set to take a tour of Confederation College at 10:30 a.m. She will then make a health-care announcement at 11 a.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Parry Sound: Schreiner will virtually address the Ontario Big City Mayors’ meeting at 9 a.m. He will then make an affordability announcement at local candidate Matt Richter’s campaign office at 11 a.m. Schreiner will then have a volunteer lunch before canvassing in the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.

