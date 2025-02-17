Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Monday, Feb. 17

February 17, 2025 at 9 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Monday, Feb. 17:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Toronto: Ford will be in Toronto for the leader’s debate.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: Stiles will be in Toronto for the leader’s debate.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Toronto: Crombie will be in Toronto for the leader’s debate.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Toronto: Schreiner will be in Toronto for the leader’s debate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.

