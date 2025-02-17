Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Monday, Feb. 17

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Monday, Feb. 17:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Toronto: Ford will be in Toronto for the leader’s debate.
—
NDP Leader Marit Stiles
Toronto: Stiles will be in Toronto for the leader’s debate.
—
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie
Toronto: Crombie will be in Toronto for the leader’s debate.
—
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Toronto: Schreiner will be in Toronto for the leader’s debate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.