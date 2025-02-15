Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Saturday, Feb. 15

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Saturday, Feb. 15:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
No public events scheduled.
—
NDP Leader Marit Stiles
Thunder Bay: Stiles is making campaign stops at a local market and doughnut shop before making a 12 p.m. announcement at an education centre.
—
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie
No public events scheduled.
—
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Huntsville: Schreiner will make a 9:30 a.m. announcement alongside the Greens’ deputy leader, Matt Richter, and representatives from the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation at Richter’s campaign office.
Gravenhurst: Schreiner is set to attend a winter carnival before canvassing in the community.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2025.