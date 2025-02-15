Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Saturday, Feb. 15

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Saturday, Feb. 15:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

No public events scheduled.

—

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Thunder Bay: Stiles is making campaign stops at a local market and doughnut shop before making a 12 p.m. announcement at an education centre.

—

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

No public events scheduled.

—

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Huntsville: Schreiner will make a 9:30 a.m. announcement alongside the Greens’ deputy leader, Matt Richter, and representatives from the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation at Richter’s campaign office.

Gravenhurst: Schreiner is set to attend a winter carnival before canvassing in the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2025.