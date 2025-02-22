Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Saturday, Feb. 22

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Saturday, Feb. 22:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Thunder Bay: He is scheduled to deliver remarks at 9:45 a.m. and then speak to reporters. Ford is also set to visit workers at Alstom.

Iroquois Falls: He will make an announcement about a local highway.

Timmins: Ford will meet workers at The Bucket Shop Inc.

—–

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: Stiles will start the day by campaigning in Scarborough.

Kingston: She will make a campaign stop at 3 p.m.

Ottawa: Stiles is set attend a campaign rally at 8 p.m.

——

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Crombie is set to canvas in several Toronto ridings, but has no events open to media.

——

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Kitchener: Schreiner is set to make an announcement at 10:30 a.m.

Elora: He will be campaigning with Bronwynne Wilton, the Green Party’s candidate for Wellington-Halton Hills, at 2:30 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024.