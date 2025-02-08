Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Saturday, Feb. 8:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Hamilton: Ford is set to meet with workers at ArcelorMittal Dofasco.
Niagara-on-the-Lake: He will make an announcement at 11:30 a.m.
—
NDP Leader Marit Stiles
Toronto: Stiles is set to make an announcement at a North York farmers market at 9:30 a.m., and then make a campaign stop on Finch Avenue West.
—–
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie
She has no public events today.
—–
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Burk’s Falls: Schreiner and his deputy Matt Richter will have breakfast with supporters at Burk’s Falls Legion at 8:30 a.m., and then they will be canvassing the town.
Kearney: Schreiner will attend Kearney Dog Sled Races at 12:30 p.m. Huntsville: He will canvass the town’s neighbourhoods starting at 3 p.m.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.