Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Saturday, Feb. 8.

February 8, 2025 at 11 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Saturday, Feb. 8:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Hamilton: Ford is set to meet with workers at ArcelorMittal Dofasco.

Niagara-on-the-Lake: He will make an announcement at 11:30 a.m.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: Stiles is set to make an announcement at a North York farmers market at 9:30 a.m., and then make a campaign stop on Finch Avenue West.

—–

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

She has no public events today.

—–

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Burk’s Falls: Schreiner and his deputy Matt Richter will have breakfast with supporters at Burk’s Falls Legion at 8:30 a.m., and then they will be canvassing the town.

Kearney: Schreiner will attend Kearney Dog Sled Races at 12:30 p.m. Huntsville: He will canvass the town’s neighbourhoods starting at 3 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario election 2025: Where the party leaders are on Saturday, Feb. 1
Ontario News

Ontario election 2025: Where the party leaders are on Saturday, Feb. 1

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Saturday, Feb. 1: Progressive…

Ontario News

OPP investigating fatal collision Saturday in northwest Ontario

MARATHON, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday evening in Marathon, Ont. Police…

Ontario joins B.C. in removing U.S. booze from provincial liquor retailers
Ontario News

Ontario joins B.C. in removing U.S. booze from provincial liquor retailers

American alcohol will disappear from liquor store shelves in Ontario and B.C. as the provinces add their…