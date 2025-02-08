Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Saturday, Feb. 8:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Hamilton: Ford is set to meet with workers at ArcelorMittal Dofasco.

Niagara-on-the-Lake: He will make an announcement at 11:30 a.m.

—

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: Stiles is set to make an announcement at a North York farmers market at 9:30 a.m., and then make a campaign stop on Finch Avenue West.

—–

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

She has no public events today.

—–

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Burk’s Falls: Schreiner and his deputy Matt Richter will have breakfast with supporters at Burk’s Falls Legion at 8:30 a.m., and then they will be canvassing the town.

Kearney: Schreiner will attend Kearney Dog Sled Races at 12:30 p.m. Huntsville: He will canvass the town’s neighbourhoods starting at 3 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.