Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Sunday, Feb. 23

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Sunday, Feb. 23:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Sault Ste. Marie: Ford will make an announcement in Sault Ste. Marie at 10 a.m. before visiting workers at the Ontario Pipe Trades Council.

Sudbury: He will visit workers at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Sudbury.

—

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Ottawa: Stiles will begin the day in Ottawa with a campaign stop at the Landsdowne Farmers’ Market at 11 a.m.

Peterborough: Stiles will then make a campaign stop in Peterborough at 4 p.m.

Bowmanville: Stiles will end the day with a stop at a brewery in Bowmanville at 6:30 p.m.

—

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Kingston: Crombie will begin the day in Kingston with a media availability at 12 p.m.

Ottawa: Crombie will then travel to Ottawa where she will spend some time curling at 3 p.m. She will then join the Ontario Liberals at a pub in Ottawa at 7 p.m.

—

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Elora: Schreiner will join local candidate and Centre-Wellington councillor Bronwynne Wilton for community canvassing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.