Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Sunday, Feb. 9

February 9, 2025 at 11 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Sunday, Feb. 9:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Ford has no public appearances scheduled.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: Stiles will make a stop at a campaign office in Toronto’s Davenport neighbourhood to meet with local volunteers at 11:15 a.m.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Crombie has no public appearances scheduled.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Owen Sound: Schreiner will campaign with local candidate Joel Loughead around the Bruce Peninsula.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2025.

