Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Sunday, Feb. 9

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Sunday, Feb. 9:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Ford has no public appearances scheduled.
—
NDP Leader Marit Stiles
Toronto: Stiles will make a stop at a campaign office in Toronto’s Davenport neighbourhood to meet with local volunteers at 11:15 a.m.
—
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie
Crombie has no public appearances scheduled.
—
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Owen Sound: Schreiner will campaign with local candidate Joel Loughead around the Bruce Peninsula.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2025.