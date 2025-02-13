Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Thursday, Feb. 13

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Thursday, Feb. 13:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

No public events scheduled.

—

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Sudbury: Stiles is set to announce her northern platform at a local science centre at 1:30 p.m.

—

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Barrie: Crombie is set to make an announcement near the city at 11 a.m.

Nipissing: She will tour a local nursing facility at 4 p.m.

—

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Caledon: Schreiner will make an announcement at 11 a.m., alongside groups that oppose the construction of Highway 413.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.