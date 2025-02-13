Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Thursday, Feb. 13

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Thursday, Feb. 13:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
No public events scheduled.
—
NDP Leader Marit Stiles
Sudbury: Stiles is set to announce her northern platform at a local science centre at 1:30 p.m.
—
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie
Barrie: Crombie is set to make an announcement near the city at 11 a.m.
Nipissing: She will tour a local nursing facility at 4 p.m.
—
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Caledon: Schreiner will make an announcement at 11 a.m., alongside groups that oppose the construction of Highway 413.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.