Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Thursday, Feb. 20

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Thursday, Feb. 20:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Milton: Ford is making an announcement and speaking to reporters at 11 a.m.
Concord: Ford will visit workers at the Carpenters Regional Council.
Burlington: Ford will also meet with workers at the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 128.
—
NDP Leader Marit Stiles
Toronto: Stiles is set to vote in the morning before making campaign stops in Beaches-East York and Toronto St. Paul’s.
Brampton: She is also scheduled to make a third campaign stop later in the day.
—
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie
Toronto: Crombie will give a speech at the Canadian Club at 12:45 p.m.
—
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Kitchener: Schreiner will make an announcement with local candidate Aislinn Clancy at 10 a.m.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.