Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Tuesday, Feb. 11

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Tuesday, Feb. 11:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Washington, D.C.: Ford will be there in his capacity as Ontario premier and chair of the Council of the Federation, meeting with U.S. lawmakers and business leaders to promote economic ties between the two countries.

—

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Kitchener: Stiles will make an announcement about southwestern Ontario and the Niagara region at 10:30 a.m. She will then deliver a keynote speech and participate in a fireside chat at the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce at noon.

London: Stiles will canvass with members of the Ontario Federation of Labour at 3 p.m.

—

Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie

Toronto: Crombie will make an announcement on helping young people at 10:30 a.m. She will then head to a local youth organization at 4:30 p.m.

—

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Kitchener: Schreiner will make an announcement with local candidate Aislinn Clancy at 10 a.m. He will then virtually address Toronto Metropolitan University’s Democracy Forum at 12 p.m. Later, he will make stops at an early learning centre and a supportive housing site.

Guelph: Schreiner will attend the Guelph all-candidates debate at the Italian-Canadian Club at 7 p.m.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.