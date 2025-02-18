Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Tuesday, Feb. 18

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Tuesday, Feb. 18:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Sault Ste. Marie: Ford is making an announcement and speaking to reporters at 10 a.m. He’s also set to visit workers with the Ontario Pipe Trades Council Local 900.

Sudbury: Ford is visiting with workers at International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1687.

—

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: Stiles is making an announcement at 10 a.m., and she’s expected to hold a rally with supporters, performers and guest speakers in the evening.

—

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Hamilton: Crombie is making an announcement at 11 a.m.

Mississauga: Crombie is aiming to visit a small business.

—

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Flesherton, Ont.: Schreiner is expected to make an announcement at 3:30 p.m. alongside local candidate Joel Loughead, then participate in a community meet-and-greet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.