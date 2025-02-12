Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Wednesday, Feb. 12

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Wednesday, Feb. 12:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Washington, D.C.: Ford is there for a second day in his capacity as Ontario premier and chair of the Council of the Federation, meeting with U.S. lawmakers and business leaders in a push against U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

—

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

No public events scheduled.

—

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Toronto: Crombie is set to make an announcement on “hallway health care” at 10:30 a.m.

—

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Toronto: The Greens are set to become the first party to release a full platform in this election so far and Schreiner will lay out the details with his deputy leaders at 11 a.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025.