Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Wednesday, Feb. 19

February 19, 2025 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Wednesday, Feb. 19:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Ford’s campaign did not release a public schedule for Wednesday. An event in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday had been cancelled due to the flight delays that followed a crash on Monday at Toronto Pearson Airport.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Stiles is appearing in several media interviews, but has no public events scheduled.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Clarence-Rockland: Crombie is expected to make an announcement at 11 a.m.

Ottawa: Crombie is set to visit a small business in Kanata-Carleton alongside local candidate Karen McCrimmon just before 1 p.m. Later in the afternoon, she’s set to visit the candidate Tyler Watt’s campaign office in Nepean.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph: Schreiner is joining an all-candidates debate at the local chamber of commerce at 9 a.m.

Georgetown: Schreiner is making an announcement alongside local candidate Bronwynne Wilton at a cafe, followed by a canvass in the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2025.

