Ontario election 2025: Where the party leaders are on Saturday, Feb. 1

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Saturday, Feb. 1:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Brampton: Ford will make an announcement at 10:30 a.m. He will then knock on doors in the city then go to the opening of the Brampton Centre campaign office.
—
NDP Leader Marit Stiles
Toronto: Stiles will attend Doly Begum’s nomination meeting in Scarborough Southwest at 1 p.m.
—
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie
Toronto: Crombie will hold an event in Toronto with local candidates at 2:30 p.m.
—
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Kitchener: Schreiner is set to join Aislinn Clancy at her campaign office and will address volunteers at 12:30 p.m. He will then spend some time canvassing in the community.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2025.