Ontario election 2025: Where the party leaders are on Saturday, Feb. 1

February 1, 2025 at 11 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Saturday, Feb. 1:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Brampton: Ford will make an announcement at 10:30 a.m. He will then knock on doors in the city then go to the opening of the Brampton Centre campaign office.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: Stiles will attend Doly Begum’s nomination meeting in Scarborough Southwest at 1 p.m.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Toronto: Crombie will hold an event in Toronto with local candidates at 2:30 p.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Kitchener: Schreiner is set to join Aislinn Clancy at her campaign office and will address volunteers at 12:30 p.m. He will then spend some time canvassing in the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2025.

