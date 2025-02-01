Ontario election 2025: Where the party leaders are on Saturday, Feb. 1

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Saturday, Feb. 1:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Brampton: Ford will make an announcement at 10:30 a.m. He will then knock on doors in the city then go to the opening of the Brampton Centre campaign office.

—

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: Stiles will attend Doly Begum’s nomination meeting in Scarborough Southwest at 1 p.m.

—

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Toronto: Crombie will hold an event in Toronto with local candidates at 2:30 p.m.

—

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Kitchener: Schreiner is set to join Aislinn Clancy at her campaign office and will address volunteers at 12:30 p.m. He will then spend some time canvassing in the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2025.