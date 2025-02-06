Ontario election 2025: Where the party leaders are on Thursday, Feb. 6

February 6, 2025 at 9 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
Ontario election 2025: Where the party leaders are on Thursday, Feb. 6

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Thursday, Feb. 6:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Waterloo: Ford is set to visit two manufacturing facilities in the region and hold a media availability.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Hamilton: Stiles is set to make a campaign stop at noon.

Sault Ste. Marie: She will then make another campaign stop at a café at 6:30 p.m.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Toronto: Crombie is scheduled to make an announcement about health care in Scarborough at 9 a.m.

Thunder Bay: She will be campaigning there at 5:30 p.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph: Schreiner will make an announcement at 10:30 a.m., before campaigning in the city with volunteers.

Hamilton: He is set to kick off the party’s campaign with local candidate Lucia Iannantuono at 2 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.

