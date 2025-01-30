Ontario election 2025: Where the party leaders are on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Thursday, Jan. 30:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

London: Ford will make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. He will then visit workers at Labatt Brewery in the city.

Vaughan: He will participate in an event with members of the Labourers’ International Union of North America.

—

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: She will kick off a provincewide tour by unveiling her campaign bus at 11 a.m. downtown.

Kitchener-Conestoga area: Stiles is expected to make a stop in New Hamburg at 2:30 p.m.

Essex County: She is set to make a stop at Beerded Dog Brewing Co. in Harrow at 6 p.m.

—

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Mississauga: She will officially open her campaign office at 10:45 a.m. At 4:45 p.m., she is expected to spend some time with volunteers, knocking on doors in the city.

—

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Fergus: He will visit Grove Youth Wellness Hubs at 11 a.m., and then have lunch with Wellington-Halton Hills Green Party candidate Bronwynne Wilton at noon. He will then spend some time canvassing in the community.

Georgetown: Schreiner will have a meet and greet with supporters at Silvercreek Social Haus Café at 3 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.