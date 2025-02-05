Ontario election 2025: Where the party leaders are on Wednesday, Feb. 5

February 5, 2025
The Canadian Press
Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Wednesday, Feb. 5:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Pickering: Ford will make an announcement at 1 p.m. in Pickering. He will also visit workers and tour a Kubota Canada facility. He will then go to Oshawa for an event with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Toronto: Stiles will make an announcement at 10 a.m. She will then speak at the TMU Democracy Forum at noon.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Hamilton: Crombie will join local candidate Dawn Danko at a Hamilton coffee shop to speak with residents at 9 a.m. She will then make an announcement at 11:30 a.m.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph: Schreiner is set to make an announcement at Gorweir Farms at 1 p.m. with local candidate Bronwynne Wilton. He will then spend time canvassing in the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.

