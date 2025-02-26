Ontario election: Party leaders making multiple stops on last full day of campaigning

February 26, 2025 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ontario election: Party leaders making multiple stops on last full day of campaigning

Ontario’s main political party leaders are making multiple stops across the province today with their final pitches to voters ahead of election day on Thursday.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is set to start the day with an announcement just outside of Windsor, the city where he launched his re-election campaign last month.

Ford will end his day in Mississauga East-Cooksville, the riding Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is hoping to win to secure a seat in the legislature.

Crombie’s itinerary says she will spend the bulk of her day in Mississauga, visiting businesses and local campaigns, in addition to stops in Oakville and Hamilton.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Marit Stiles has campaign events scheduled from Toronto to Niagara that include meetings with nurses and teachers.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be in Kitchener.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Icy stairs and snow bank signs: campaigning in Ontario’s winter election
Ontario News

Icy stairs and snow bank signs: campaigning in Ontario’s winter election

Falling down stairs, pushing stuck cars out of snow banks and cancelling events are just some of the…

Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Saturday, Feb. 22
Ontario News

Ontario election 2025: Where the leaders are on Saturday, Feb. 22

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Saturday, Feb. 22: Progressive…

Ontario PCs, Liberals try to reach voters where they are — watching the Super Bowl
Ontario News

Ontario PCs, Liberals try to reach voters where they are — watching the Super Bowl

Ontario’s main party leaders are taking a break from public announcements today, but they are still…