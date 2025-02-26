Ontario election: Party leaders making multiple stops on last full day of campaigning

Ontario’s main political party leaders are making multiple stops across the province today with their final pitches to voters ahead of election day on Thursday.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is set to start the day with an announcement just outside of Windsor, the city where he launched his re-election campaign last month.

Ford will end his day in Mississauga East-Cooksville, the riding Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is hoping to win to secure a seat in the legislature.

Crombie’s itinerary says she will spend the bulk of her day in Mississauga, visiting businesses and local campaigns, in addition to stops in Oakville and Hamilton.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Marit Stiles has campaign events scheduled from Toronto to Niagara that include meetings with nurses and teachers.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be in Kitchener.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.