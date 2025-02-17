Ontario election: Party leaders to face off live in televised debate in Toronto

The leaders of Ontario’s main political parties will reconvene this evening for a live studio debate with 10 days to go in the election campaign.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Marit Stiles, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be in Toronto for the debate hosted by CBC in partnership with several of the province’s broadcasters.

The debate is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The televised event follows Friday’s northern debate, where leaders discussed northern issues like road safety, northern infrastructure and the addictions crisis that has hit many northern communities hard.

Stiles, Crombie and Schreiner also went on the offensive against Ford’s housing record.

Ontario’s housing starts were down 16 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year, and the province has not met any of its interim targets toward building 1.5 million homes since Ford promised that in the 2022 election.

Ford called the snap election saying he needs a stronger mandate to deal with the next four years of a Donald Trump presidency in the United States.

Opposition leaders have said that Ford already had a majority mandate, and they would have supported stimulus measures in response to possible U.S. tariffs.

The vote is scheduled for Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2025.