Ontario expected to announce beer and wine sales coming to convenience stores

December 14, 2023 at 9 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce today the government’s plan to expand sales of beer and wine.

Ford promised in the 2018 election campaign to allow beer and wine to be sold in convenience stores and grocery stores across the province.

Ford hinted on social media the province will follow through on that pledge.

The province ran into problems fulfilling that campaign promise because The Beer Store had a 10-year deal with the government and its multinational owners threatened legal action if Ford followed through.

That deal allowed for a limited number of grocery stores to sell beer and wine, with The Beer Store remaining the only retailer allowed to sell 12- and 24-packs of beer.

In 2020, the province allowed restaurants to sell beer and wine with food for takeout. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.

