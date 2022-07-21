Ontario extends paid sick leave program to March 31 for missed work due to COVID-19

July 21, 2022 at 14 h 46 min
The Canadian Press

The Ontario government is extending its paid sick leave program until the end of March, allowing residents who miss work due to COVID-19 to have three days off.

The program had been set to expire at the end of this month.

Premier Doug Ford’s government first announced the temporary sick leave plan in the spring of 2021.

That came after the province faced growing calls to bring in such a policy to minimize workplace spread of COVID-19.

Opposition parties and other critics have been calling for the government to expand the program by offering more days.

Under the current program, eligible workers can receive up to $200 a day for up to three days if they need to get tested, vaccinated, self-isolate or care for a family member with COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022.

