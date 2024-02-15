Ontario finance minister cancels LCBO pilot that would ID customers before entry

TORONTO — Ontario’s finance minister has told the LCBO to cancel a pilot project that would have seen six stores scan identification cards before allowing customers inside.

Peter Bethlenfalvy says he has heard serious concerns about the pilot.

The LCBO said on Monday it was launching the program in an effort to deal with increasing theft in its stores.

Six stores in Thunder Bay, Sioux Lookout and Kenora were to be part of the pilot that would last a year.

The pilot project’s so-called “controlled entrances” would have seen security scan customers’ photo ID cards to ensure validity and to confirm they were of legal drinking age, otherwise they would be denied entry.

Bethlenfalvy says the LCBO will work with community safety partners to try to address theft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.