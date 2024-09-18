Ontario Fire Marshal investigating a fatal Scarborough apartment fire last night

September 18, 2024 at 12 h 51 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — One person has died following an apartment fire in Scarborough.

Toronto police say officers responded to reports of a fire inside an apartment building at Warden and Finch Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. last night.

Police reported apartment windows breaking and debris falling from the building.

They say a deceased person was located inside an apartment unit and no other injuries have been reported.

Toronto police media relations officer Viktor Sarudi says the fire is being investigated by the Ontario Fire Marshal who will notify police if criminality is suspected, following the investigation and an autopsy.

The Office of the Fire Marshal investigates the cause, origin and circumstances of any fire that leads to death or property damage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.

